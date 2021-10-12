MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Cut by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. 121,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.