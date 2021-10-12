Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.09. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

