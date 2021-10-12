MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.71

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 352744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

