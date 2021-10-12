Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

