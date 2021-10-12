Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on October 29th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NYSE MAA opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

