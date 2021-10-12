MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG remained flat at $$30.48 during midday trading on Thursday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,609. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

