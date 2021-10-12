Mirova Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mirova boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.