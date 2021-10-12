Mirova Purchases 126 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

NYSE WM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. 31,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

