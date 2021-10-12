Mirova Purchases 551 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mirova lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 78.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

