Mirova Sells 206 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirova reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $345.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.10 and a 200 day moving average of $352.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

