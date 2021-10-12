Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 160395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

MF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.