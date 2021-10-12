Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $525.41 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

