Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Buys 8 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £145.76 ($190.44).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,768 ($23.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,957.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,278.88. Mondi plc has a one year low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

