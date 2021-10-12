Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

