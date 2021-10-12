Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

