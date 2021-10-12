Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

