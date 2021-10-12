Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

