Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $134.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.69 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

