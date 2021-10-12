Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.73 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MTU opened at GBX 161.72 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.44. The company has a market capitalization of £270.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 115.33 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

