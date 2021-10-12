Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.73 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MTU opened at GBX 161.72 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.44. The company has a market capitalization of £270.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 115.33 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
