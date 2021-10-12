Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. 3,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 163,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

