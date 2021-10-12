Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives GBX 393.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

MGAM stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 237.05 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.23. The stock has a market cap of £973.11 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

