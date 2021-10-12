Morgan Stanley Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $174.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.