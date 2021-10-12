Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $305,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

