Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

