Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

