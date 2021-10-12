Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

