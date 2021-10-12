Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Update

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MOTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Motive Capital has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTV. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

