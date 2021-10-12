Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Motorola Solutions worth $280,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 85,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,642,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

NYSE MSI opened at $235.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

