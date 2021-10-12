Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 21,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 62.66% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

