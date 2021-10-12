MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

