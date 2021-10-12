MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €241.00 Price Target at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €241.00 ($283.53) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.65 ($231.35) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €203.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

