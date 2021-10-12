Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $356.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

