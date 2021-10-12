Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAT opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69.
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.30.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
