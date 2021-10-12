Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.30.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.