Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $218,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 315,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $109.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

