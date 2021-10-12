Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,945,000 after buying an additional 388,224 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

BDX stock opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

