Naspers’ (NPSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Naspers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Naspers stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Naspers has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

