National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.