Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 821 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

