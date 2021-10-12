Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 44.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KB Home by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE KBH opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.