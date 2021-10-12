Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $62.94.

