Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $603,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ALLY stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

