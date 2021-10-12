Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.