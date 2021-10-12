Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,047 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

