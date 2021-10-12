Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NAUT opened at $5.44 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

