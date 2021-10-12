Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $83.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.88 million and the lowest is $81.23 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $314.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.70. 25,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,938. Navigator has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $486.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

