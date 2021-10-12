Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Cormark

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:NLC traded up C$0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a current ratio of 31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$884.11 million and a PE ratio of 68.90. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$6.28.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
