Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Cormark

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:NLC traded up C$0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a current ratio of 31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$884.11 million and a PE ratio of 68.90. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$6.28.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.