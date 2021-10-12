NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.81.

A number of research firms have commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 4,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

