Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $740.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $643.00 to $740.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $627.04 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,737,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.