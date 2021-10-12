Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 556,010 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.28% of Expedia Group worth $306,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

