Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,695 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $218,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

